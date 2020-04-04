A Georgetown, Georgia man was murdered and two others injured Friday in a late-night shooting in Eufaula.
The shooting claimed the life of Lorenzo Johnston, 28, of Georgetown. Johnston was at a residence on South Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard when he and two other individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Johnston was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead inside the residence by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.
Two other individuals received gunshot wounds, but were able to escape from the residence. One victim was airlifted to a Dothan area hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. His condition is unknown. The third victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour via private vehicle. He also received a gunshot wound to the upper body and is in stable condition. Witnesses suggest a robbery was initiated prior to the discharge of firearms.
The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
