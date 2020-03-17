While the Eufaula Pilgrimage was facing the possibility of its first cancelation in its 55-year history — a meeting was scheduled late Monday afternoon regarding the matter — the annual celebration of the Pilgrimage Queen and her court went on as scheduled Sunday at Shorter Mansion.
Anna Murph, a senior at The Lakeside School, was chosen as Queen after all seven girls were interviewed based on their knowledge of the homes scheduled for tour at the upcoming Pilgrimage.
Georgia Mock and Beth Weathers, Eufaula High School seniors, were chosen as Princesses. Others on the court included Abbey Neville, Bailey Lawrence, Madison Nolin and Taylor Swain.
The daughter of Traci and Brad Murph, Anne Murph volunteers at many organizations, including Safe House Outreach, the Christ Child Circle Christmas charity, Martin Luther King Day of Service, Carnegie Library, Trinity Community Center summer camp,, and others. She also serves as a Youth Leadership Barbour participant, is a member of First United Methodist Church Youth Group, and is a member of Lakeside’s drama and basketball and volleyball teams. She was named over the weekend to the third-team All-AISA basketball squad.
Murph is the Senior Class President at Lakeside and was the Junior Class Beauty. She is president of both the Beta and Spanish clubs and will be an Honor Graduate at the May graduation ceremonies.
The rest of the court will be featured in the commemorative issue of the 55th Eufaula Pilgrimage issue that will be inserted in the March 29 Eufaula Tribune.
