bloom photo

Mark Campbell has enjoyed seeing the Agave Americana, also known to many as a Century Plant, which is in his yard on Mack Street, bloom in recent weeks. Campbell said that he and his mother planted the plant about 35-40 years ago, and that it has brought back fond memories of the time he spent with his mother while they were getting the spot ready to plant the then much smaller plant in the ground.

 BRAD TAYLOR
