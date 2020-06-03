Mitchell Automotive presents 4th of July Weekend with Nelly at Bama Slam in New Brockton from July 3 at 4 p.m. to July 4 at 11:30 p.m. Nelly will be there on Friday, July 3. Tickets are limited. Celebrate America’s freedom with fireworks, grilling, a water park, and enjoying live music. Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/3039481006095144.
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
DHS employee removed from football coach position after social media posts
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.