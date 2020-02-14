student photo

Abbey Neville

 The Lakeside School

Age: 18

Favorite Teacher: John Savage

Favorite Class: Physics

Favorite Sport/Activity: Volleyball

Favorite Food: Salmon, green beans and sweet potatoes

Favorite Music: “My favorite artist is Elton John.”

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I enjoy shopping, traveling, reading, and spending time with my family.”

Who is your role model and why? “My grandmothers, Cynthia Balkom and Barbara Neville. They are both very strong women and have shown me through their lives how a lady should live.”

Future Career: “I hope to pursue a career in nursing.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Accepting Jesus Christ as my savior.”

Family: Siblings, Parents, Art and Sadie Neville; sister, Rebecca Neville.

