Dr. Hans Rice II has opened New Beginnings in Eufaula. The entertainment features inflatables, video games, table games, ping pong, air hockey, pool tables and arcade games.
A Eufaula High School graduate who later got his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Rice currently works at ENCORE Physical Therapy.
New Beginnings is also available for rental for parties. A grand opening will be held Monday, Jan. 20 following the MLK parade.
The business is at 410 East Broad Street just west of the Post Office. For more information, call 334-845-4028.
