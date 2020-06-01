Admiral Moorer Middle School, when students return from summer break — and the COVID-19 pandemic — will implement a new schedule for classes.
The Eufaula City Schools Board of Education approved a new Bell Schedule that will include 74-minutes classes at AMMS with only five periods per day. There will be year-long core courses in math and language arts. There will also be electives in band, choral, art, digital citizenship, leadworthy, extra physical education, computer science 1 and 2, medical detectives, advanced medical detectives, robotics, and design and marketing.
ECS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Holly Mitchell explained to the ECS board last week that the new schedule was in regards to the C, D, F, F grades the school system received two years ago.
Mitchell said the new class lengths will have “very deep teaching,” covering much more ground with students retaining more knowledge.
“They’re (students) going to be tired, but that’s a good thing,” Mitchell said. “We want their brains to be tired. The purpose is to maximize their retention of material.”
Superintendent Joey Brannan said the previous class times caused teachers and students to be rushed.
Board Vice President Caty Richardson said she understood that lab work could perhaps be finished with longer classes as opposed to 48-minute sessions, but she asked how the school would monitor the new classes. Mitchell said administrators following through and being involved “would be really important.”
Brannan said there would be a learning curve for administrators, too,
The new AMMS bell schedule will be as follows:
1st period — 8:10-9:24 a.m.
Break — 9:24-9:34 a.m.
2nd period — 9:34-10:48 a.m.
3rd period — 10:52 a.m.-12:39 p.m.
4th period — 12:43-1:57 p.m.
5th period — 2:01-3:15 p.m.
Lunches:
A — 10:56-11:21 a.m.
B — 11:26-11:51 a.m.
C — 11:56 a.m.-12:21 p.m.
Board President Dr. James Lockwood asked if the break period was necessary so early, and AMMS Principal Brandon Kiser added that the time was “typical for most schools” and that it was a brief time that students could sell snacks for fundraisers. “If we had (the break) after 2nd period, some students would be going right into lunch.”
In other business:
There will now be an ADA-compliant rear entrance at Eufaula High School with a covered area for student pickup and drop-off. The low bid was from Anderson Construction of $27,084.
“This will be the safest and best route for those students coming in the back,” Brannan said. “We had people driving on the grass and had a couple of sprinkler heads hit. During the wet season we even had a car stuck.”
Personnel actions
Resignation, Certified: Heather Stevens, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Jan. 3; Sarah Kelley, Second Grade Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective May 25.
Employment, Certified, effective 2020-2021 school year: DuShonda Erkins, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School;, Andrea Downie, Fifth Grade Teacher , Eufaula Elementary School; Kristina Hicks, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School; Kimberly Adkins, ELA Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School; Pelina Jessie, ELA Teacher, Eufaula High School .
Transfer, Certified, effective 2020-2021 school year: Holly Blain, Transfer from EL Coach, Admiral Moorer Middle School and Eufaula High School to EL Coach, Eufaula Elementary School; Jerrel Jernigan, Transfer from PE Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School to PE Teacher, Early Learning Center ; Blayne Green, Transfer from PE Teacher, Eufaula Primary School to PE Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School.
Transfer, Classified, effective 2020-2021 school year: Merielos Madina, Transfer from EL Paraprofessional, Eufaula Elementary School to EL Paraprofessional, Eufaula High School.
Temporary/Part Time/Other: Julie Bailey, 21st Century Nurse, Eufaula Primary School, effective June 1-July 2; Lillian Thompson, CNP Worker for Summer Program, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Barbara Jones, CNP Worker for Summer Program #21061, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Mary Holloway, CNP Worker for Summer Program, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Joann Gamble, CNP Worker for Summer Program, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Ilian Gonzalez-Machado CNP Worker for Summer Program, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Tammy Rumph, CNP Worker for Summer Program, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Russell Clark, Summer labor, $7.25 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours per week, effective June 1-Aug. 14; William Weathers, Summer labor, $7.25 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours per week, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Zackary Stone Ellis, Summer labor, $7.25 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours per week, effective June 1-Aug. 14; McKenzie Hunter, General Labor for Technology Department, $10 per hour; not to exceed 40 hours per week, effective June 1-Aug. 14; Nathan Black, Secondary Summer School Driver Education Teacher; Paula Dunn, Kindergarten, Camp Achieve; Marie Toole, First Grade, Camp Achieve; Macy Willoughby, First Grade, Camp Achieve; Anna Wilkins, Second Grade, Camp Achieve; Jessica Henderson, Second Grade, Camp Achieve; Miranda Hamm, Third Grade, Camp Achieve; Blayne Green, Fourth Grade, Camp Achieve; Taneka Mallard, Fifth Grade, Camp Achieve; Mitzy Knotts, Third Grade, Traditional Summer School; Kim Rowan, Fourth Grade, Traditional Summer School; Suzanne Bangert, Fourth Grade, Traditional Summer Schoo; Kay-Anne Blalock, Fifth Grade, Traditional Summer School; Katrina Hardison, Secondary Summer School; Anne Beasley, Substitute Secondary Summer School Teacher Tenure as a Teacher (Certified); Shelby Corcoran; Valerie Cliatt; Demian Nicholson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.