BOSTON, Massachusetts -- A documentary film about the 1960 rape and murder an 8-year old Black girl in Blakely, Georgia, has helped prompt a Southwest Georgia district attorney to review the case for new evidence.
District Attorney Ronald V. McNease, Jr. of the Pataula Judicial Circuit notified Boston-based documentary film director Clennon L. King of the review.
“I will review the case for new evidence,” McNease wrote in a one-sentence email dated a July 15, 2019, addressed to King.
The film “Fair Game: Surviving A 1960 Georgia Lynching” which can be viewed free of charge by the public online, had been reviewed by the Offices of Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Christopher Carr in Atlanta.
In May, an aide to Carr referred King to McNease’s office responsive to his request that the State reopen the cold case.
“While my film makes clear the State of Georgia wrongly convicted and sentenced to death a New Jersey man who, against all odds, won his freedom, no one ever answered for the girl’s death,” King said. “Authorities now have a chance to get right, to do their job, and determine who was responsible.”
Regarding possible new evidence, King pointed out that no autopsy was ever performed of the child who is buried in Blakely. He also noted the victim’s mother, Frances Holmes, 99, who still resides in Blakely, and was listed as a witness in the original case, was never interviewed or submitted a statement. She has never spoken publicly about her child’s murder.
According to King, many Black residents, including family members of the 8-year old victim, maintain the child’s murderer was a white man, and that the case was part of a cover up to protect him.
The 63-minute film has been viewed by audiences across the country, including in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida and Georgia.
The film tells the story of 24-year-old Navy veteran James Fair, Jr. of Bayonne, New Jersey, who in April 1960, joined a friend on a road trip home to Blakely. But their arrival in rural Early County could not have been more ill-timed, as it coincided with the alleged rape and murder of 8-year-old Yvonne Armelia Holmes, resulting in Fair being fingered as the fall guy. Less than three days later -- with jury present or lawyer to defend him -- the amateur boxer was sentenced to Georgia’s electric chair, prompting his mother, Alice, to mount 26-month campaign in a fight for his life.
King dedicated the documentary to the 24 known Black men who were lynched in Early County, Georgia, between 1881 and 1960, and to his father, Georgia’s legendary civil rights attorney C.B. King, who represented Fair, and tried to prevent Fair from becoming the 25th victim.
The film features several prominent figures, including Clinton presidential advisor Vernon Jordan, who was a young law clerk on the case, and Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, the fourth Black to be appointed a White House cabinet secretary, who hailed from the town where the case unfolded. Also featured is former Blakely chief of police, Charles Middleton, who offers an unvarnished and candid look into his own family’s suggested role in that lynching that took place in Early County.
Worth noting is that Early County is the ancestral home of R&B music dynasty Cissy Houston, her daughter Whitney Houston, and niece Dionne Warwick, whose family migrated to New Jersey in the 1940s.
“Fair Game” marks King’s second documentary. His first, the award-winning “Passage at St. Augustine: The 1964 Black Lives Matter Movement That Transformed America,” won the Henry Hampton Award of Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking at the 2015 Roxbury International Film Festival.
