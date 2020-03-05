A year to the day of the March 3, 2019, tornado that demolished the Northside Fire Station in Eufaula, a new fire station was dedicated at the same location.
The station was dedicated to recently retired Eufaula Fire Chief Greg Holmes. Also recognized were firefighters Lieutenant Ethan Parrish and Engineer Corey Crozier, the two men who were in the station when it took a direct hit from the tornado.
New Fire Chief Ryan Feggins noted the Holmes had plans to announce his retirement one day later, but he put off the retirement for about nine months after the tornado.
“The first thing on (Holmes’) mind was these guys,” Feggins said of the firefighters. “God changed his plans for Chief Holmes. We don’t ask why, we live on. Chief Holmes followed his plans. He’s done that throughout his career.”
Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said he traveled to the fire station as soon as he was informed that Sunday afternoon of the tornado by Holmes.
“Insulation was all over those guys,” Tibbs said. “We’ve built in a safe room now. Hopefully they’ll never have to use it. I’m thankful for everyone from the insurance company, the city staff, everyone.
“Chief Holmes had to hang tough. He wanted to see the station rebuilt. Greg really moved this department along over the years. We have a plaque inside dedicating it to him.”
Holmes thanked Weedon Field for allowing the fire department to operate out of its building while the new fire station was being built.
“I’ve been away for three months, but this is still home for me,” Holmes said. “I was planning on retiring that Monday, but you wouldn’t leave your home tore up. I thank the good Lord for keeping our firefighters safe.
“I loved my job as a firefighter and I love my hometown. I miss the fire service today, but I am adapting. This will always be my home.”
