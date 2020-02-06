Due to inclement weather that moved through the surrounding area on Thursday, Feb. 6, Feeding the Valley (Enrichment Services Program, Inc.) decided to move the date for the Quitman County food distribution that was scheduled to be held at the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center. The new distribution date will be Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center, located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, will be open for regular business hours on Feb. 12 and closed on Thursday, Feb. 13.
