Barbour County School Superintendent Matthew Alexander opened up the county Board of Education meeting by unveiling plans for a new school complex that he hopes will be considered for the students of Barbour County.
“It has been a long time coming,” Alexander said. “Since I arrived here, my goal has been to try to have a vision that will move Barbour County Schools forward in every way imaginable. From curricular instruction program offerings for our students, facility improvements, to relocating students from the Primary School in Louisville because of the conditions of the school to the Central Office Complex so that they could be in an environment they could appreciate and know that they are valued, not only our students but our faculty, our staff, and administration…and to continue to put our teachers and students first.
“We revealed our Capital Plan last year, as in previous years, and are working through the major challenges at our schools. Our high school was built in 1961 to my understanding; the intermediate school has aged significantly as well. We have to be honest about the conditions our student are asked to learn in just because of the zip code they live in. At some point, we have to be honest with ourselves; we have to know that Barbour County is better than this.”
Alexander introduced Seawell McKee, of McKee and Associates of Montgomery, as he detailed that they had been working on the ambitious proposal for a while in an effort to put staff and students in facilities that they can be proud of and will be conducive to a teaching environment.
McKee started off his presentation by stating that nothing is set in stone or has been approved, that what he was presenting was just a schematic concept, that it is “just something to put in front of them after analyzing their need.”
“Your site is a little challenging” McKee said, “but we did discover that you have frontage on the highway. We want to take advantage of that.” The plans and computer generated photos that were presented included sections for elementary, middle school, and high school grades along with separate administration areas for each section of the school, a cafeteria, media center and other necessary areas.
McKee stated that students could stay in existing schools while the new complex was being built, then once relocated into the new complex, the old high school would be torn down to allow room for more parking and other amenities.
“We can make the building look like anything you want,” said McKee regarding the photo that was presented. “Some of the thoughts we heard in some of the meetings were we want something very traditional, some southern classic architecture.”
“We are moving through stages,” Alexander said as McKee asked for questions. “The financial piece associated with this is part of the second phase that we are working on. The next presentation will be lined up for that direction in terms of us speaking in regards of how we get here.
“We have to have local investment in our schools in order for our schools to survive. We are at a moment of truth, where the people of Barbour County have to ask what kind of county, what type of educational system they want for our county. It’s a conversation that we are going to continue to have up to the point of voting to move forward to increasing taxes in order to make this a reality.”
As part of the proposed school complex, the gymnasium would house dressing rooms for the football field located at the current high school along with a field house for a concession stand. A new competition track and field area would be built after the existing high school buildings are demolished.
A cost for the proposed school complex could not be given during the meeting due to there being too many unknown items involving the buildings, such as the type of air conditioners/heaters that would be needed, etc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.