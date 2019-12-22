Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-65 CORRIDOR, ESPECIALLY ON RIDGETOPS IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. WITH SATURATED SOILS, WEAKENED TREES COULD ALSO BE KNOCKED DOWNED. A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&