student of week photo

Emily Nix

 Eufaula City Schools

Name: Emily Nix

School: Eufaula High School

Age: 15

Favorite teacher: Jessica McManus

Favorite class: Basketball

Favorite activity: Basketball

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hang out with friends, and practice.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Mom, because she never stops working and never gives up.”

Future career: “To go to college on a basketball or volleyball scholarship, but go on to be a veterinarian.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Being a part of EHS basketball and volleyball teams.”

Parents and siblings: Father, Billy Nix; Mother, Jessica Nix; Brother, Billy Nix.

