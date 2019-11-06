Name: Emily Nix
School: Eufaula High School
Age: 15
Favorite teacher: Jessica McManus
Favorite class: Basketball
Favorite activity: Basketball
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hang out with friends, and practice.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Mom, because she never stops working and never gives up.”
Future career: “To go to college on a basketball or volleyball scholarship, but go on to be a veterinarian.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Being a part of EHS basketball and volleyball teams.”
Parents and siblings: Father, Billy Nix; Mother, Jessica Nix; Brother, Billy Nix.
