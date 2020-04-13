lunch 2

Members of the Eufaula Early Learning Center’s lunchroom staff of (from left) Joann Gamble, Lillian Thompson and Illiana Muchado were busy Monday preparing breakfast and lunch items that are being served to children 18 and under to both EPS and Eufaula Elementary students. The school serves from 10:30 a.m. to noon about 150 meals each day.
