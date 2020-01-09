Name: Allison Kelly
Current job: Computer Science Teacher/IT Coordinator
Degrees: Louisville High School; B.S. Business Administration from Troy University; M.S. Elementary Education from Troy University; M.S. Business Education from Auburn University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “My limited knowledge of networking. The drive from Columbus.”
What do you like most about your job: “Being able to help students realize they can achieve more than they really thought they could; being able to develop that confidence in students.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel to Great Britain and stay in a castle; take an Alaskan cruise; try every cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory.”
Favorite music: “Pop and alternative rock.”
Favorite books: “‘Pride and Prejudice’; Harry Potter books (read them to my son until he could read them on his own).
Favorite pastime: “Hiking, biking, reading.”
Values most important to you: “Commitment, reliability, passion, motivation.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I never wanted to be a teacher. Started a degree in education at age 26.”
Family: Husband, Don Kelly; Children, Garrett and Madison Mitchell; Stepchildren, Thomas and Alison Kelly.
