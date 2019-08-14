Flood Advisory issued Aug. 14 at 1:32 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
The NWS has issued the following:
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Pike County and Barbour County in southeastern Alabama until 4:30 p.m.
* At 1:32 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to one and a half inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include:
Troy, Eufaula, Brundidge, Clio, Goshen, Clayton, Louisville, Banks, Tyler Crossroads, Hawkinsville, Spring Hill, Blue Springs State Park, Linwood, Osco, Richards Crossroads, White Oak, Boot Hill, Doster, Gaino and Comer.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
