Eufaula-bred rock stars and mad hatters of local party scenes, Britt and Carol Clark will be onboarding a new, lead singer for their band, Odd Alice on Friday night at Brickhouse Grille in LaGrange, Georgia. They will then deliver its high energy, and dance worthy show, back at the Byrds Nest Sports Bar and Grill, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“We are the band who dares to be different,” said Britt, of their cover set that includes metal versions of pop classics, plus, popular rock favorites from the 1980’s, 90’s and today’s genres. Carol who taught herself how to play bass guitar back when the band got started, writes the all-original music the group plans to record this year and, rolls out into the mix. “We love entertaining people,” said Britt. “We all dress for the occasion, and our show is geared to fun.”
Of its latest addition, to its deliberately diverse act, Britt said, “We are excited about it. This person is a great vocalist, with a commanding, stage presence.”
“We put so much thought into this band,” he said, which includes Kevin Smith on drums. “We have to be good musicians. But, as Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead said, people don’t want to go to a show to see the fellow, or gal next door. Details are important, so everything we do is by design.”
The band spent last weekend, on Lake Martin, and has also hit Chattahoochee Harley-Davidson this summer. “We love all of the venues we perform in which are in Prattville, Montgomery, Millbrook, Opelika, Columbus, and, Dadeville,” said Britt, but he said, “Eighth and Rail in Opelika holds a special place in our hearts. Our first show was there, plus we did New Year’s Eve last year, and are already scheduled to ring in 2020.”
“We’ve met some great people,” he said, of performing locally. “Our main goal is to give them a memory and experience that is positive beyond just hearing us play instruments, and sing.” The band has upcoming gigs at Wild Wing Café in Opelika, on Aug. 9, and Legend’s, on Aug. 17, in Columbus, Georgia.
Any Eufaula-area establishments hosting live music can e-mail information to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.