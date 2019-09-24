Demolition work got underway last week on the old county jail that has stood beside the Barbour County Courthouse in Clayton for decades. A fire in 2016 at a neighboring property expedited the deterioration of the building due to embers that landed on top of the building and water that was used to extinguish those embers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.