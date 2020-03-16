One of two men wanted in connection with the Jan. 26 shooting death of a Eufaula man has been arrested.

Cory Wayne Robinson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested Saturday afternoon. He is charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and a State Probation Violation Warrant. Robinson is being held awaiting a bond hearing.

Police are still actively seeking Shawn’Tarvis Howard in relation to the murder. Anyone with any information may call the Eufaula Police Department at 344-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

