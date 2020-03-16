One of two men wanted in connection with the Jan. 26 shooting death of a Eufaula man has been arrested.
Cory Wayne Robinson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested Saturday afternoon. He is charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and a State Probation Violation Warrant. Robinson is being held awaiting a bond hearing.
Police are still actively seeking Shawn’Tarvis Howard in relation to the murder. Anyone with any information may call the Eufaula Police Department at 344-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.