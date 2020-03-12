Dear Editor,
Since last July, when Scott Woodruff was put on the heart transplant list at Emory Hospital and it was brought to our attention they required an account with funds to cover post-op meds and treatments that would occur after insurance coverage, we were introduced to the National Foundation for Transplants in Memphis, Tennessee. They handle the accounts for the patients and assist with promoting community efforts. Cross Baptist Church , our local Kiwanis Club, and the Eufaula community have stepped up along with so many of our residents to make a huge success of the need to build this account.
Jennifer Lunsford and her staff from the Community Center held an exercise workout session that raised in excess of $2,600. We want to thank them for stepping up and providing another successful event. This will push us over $23,000 in just a few short months.
Sam Williams
Eufaula
