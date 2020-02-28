The Pack 6 Cub Scout Pinewood Derby was held on Monday, Feb. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church in Eufaula. Twelve scouts, representing Tiger Cubs, Wolves and Bears participated in the race with their hand-crafted wooden cars.
In addition, four scout relatives participated in the open class race.
The den winners were:
Tiger Cubs: 1st place — Smiley Wilson;
Wolves Den 1: 1st place — Maddox Cooper, 2nd place — Garrett Jones, 3rd place — Leland Jackson;
Wolves Den 2: 1st place — Jakayla Jones, 2nd place — Alonna Jackson, 3rd place — Keke Jackson;
Bears: 1st place — Porter Bailey, 2nd place — John Puckett, 3rd place — Hayden Osmer;
Open class race: 1st place — Bryanna Jones, 2nd place — Garrett Zingaretti, 3rd place — Tynisha Kerby.
The overall Pack 6 winners were: 1st place — Maddox Cooper, 2nd place — Porter Bailey, and 3rd place — Garrett Jones.
Pack 6 Cubmaster Jan Spitzer conducted the race.
