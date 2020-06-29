Chewalla Creek Marina has become a one-stop must for anglers, whether passing through Lake Eufaula or local fishermen looking to add to their tackle box... or garage.
The marina, which opened in February 2019, is the only place in southeast Alabama or southwest Georgia selling boats that is actually on the water.
“It’s easy for us to go out for a ride with a prospective buyer,” Marina General Manager Mike Taylor said. “Since the first of the year we have sold 14 boats. That’s great, but we are just starting out.”
Chewalla Creek Marina has five Avalon pontoon boats as well as Carolina center console skiff boats, which Taylor said are “great walk-around fishing boats.”
“We picked up Skeeter bass boats and we will be selling them, too,” Taylor said.
Already with Suzuki-certified mechanics on hand, the two mechanics and shop manager has also picked up Yamaha. “All of our work is now been basically done all new stuff,” Taylor said.
Chewalla Creek Marina started the new business with a legendary past from scratch.
“We didn’t have everything just right, so it put us a couple of months behind,” Taylor said. “This year, we got a jump on everything. What surprises me is that during this coronavirus our rental boat fleet has not fallen off at all. The weather around here is so good and the crappie are biting in the colder months so we could see a steady business for 10 months.”
There are 56 wet slips at the marina with limited dry storage. There is 47 acres at Chewlla Creek Marina, so there is plenty of room to grow. There is still a possibility of a restaurant, which the business could build and lease to a prospect.
“We have done really well,” Taylor said. “Our tackle store has been remarkable. We are selling anything local and some others. We have rods, reels, lures, kayaks, a Green Egg, Yeti and Calcutta coolers.
The Store Clerk is Joseph Campbell.
The marina is also running fishing tournaments and getting more, among them the Troy Bass Club, West Georgia Bass Club, and the Chewalla Creek Marina Team Trail.
Also, each Tuesday night there is a tournament “shootout” from 5-8 p.m. “Those are diehard fisherman and it has grown from 26 to 32 boats,” Taylor said.
Matt Headrick is the owner of Chewalla Creek Marina. Visit the marina online at www.chewallacreekmarina.com.
