Some Eufaula-area schools have shut down for a spell, others will close their doors and some remain business as usual.
Meanwhile the 55th annual Eufaula Pilgrimage, the oldest tour of homes in Alabama, was in jeopardy of its first-ever cancellation/postponement. The event is scheduled for April 3-5, but a meeting after press time Monday afternoon was to decide its fate. Visit www.eufaulatribune.com for updates.
All of the events’ planning are due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eufaula City Schools, by order of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, will close at the end of school Wednesday and return April 6. All field trips and after-school activities for the remainder of March and April have been canceled. Outside visitors are discouraged, ECS Superintendent Joey Brannan said in a release.
“The health and safety of our students, employees and community is a great concern and priority for all of us at Eufaula City Schools,” Brannan wrote in a release Friday. “Currently, the coronavirus situation is evolving throughout the nation. We continue to receive updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education.”
Meanwhile, The Lakeside School, while suspending all AISA-sponsored events through April 5, has kept its doors open for school.
The spring breaks for both ECS and Lakeside were already scheduled for March 23-27.
Parkview Christian School was open on Monday, but had a board meeting scheduled for later that evening that could change things. Again, visit www.eufaulatribune.com for updates.
Barbour County Schools closed immediately and will not re-open until further notice, according to a statement on its website.
Quitman County (Georgia) Schools are planning on being closed through its spring break, which was set to end April 3 so those students, for now, will return April 6.
Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus is closed until further notice.
Allie Logan, Barbour County Extension Coordinator, said employees of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System have been told to work remotely from their homes and close the office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.