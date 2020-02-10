In the last two weeks, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has held close to 200 parole hearings, with many inmates being denied parole and very few being granted parole from their prison sentences.
One Eufaula man hoping to gain parole was denied last week, now two other inmates are hoping for favorable outcomes from their hearings.
Marcus Darnell Denson was scheduled to go before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on, Feb. 6, in an attempt to gain early parole during his 20 year sentence that began July 9, 2013. Denson was convicted of manslaughter in the death of his half-brother Kenyatta Seats that occurred on Aug. 26, 2011. He was denied parole. His is currently incarcerated at the Ventress Correctional Center in Clayton. With the recent denial of parole, Denson’s sentence will end on Sept. 11, 2023.
Two other men, Daniel James Oliver and Joseph Norman Sherer Jr., both of who were convicted of crimes in Barbour County went before the parole board on Feb. 11, asking for parole.
Oliver is serving a life sentence for two assaults and two convictions for theft of property in Barbour County. He has served 17 years and eight months of the life sentence. He was convicted in 2002 of two counts of theft of property, and was convicted in 2003 of two counts of second-degree assault. In 2004, he was convicted in Henry County of third-degree escape. Oliver was out of prison early for a 1997 assault conviction in Dale County when he committed the two assaults in Barbour County. He had been sentenced in 1997 to 10 years for the Dale County assault and for another class B felony. He began his criminal career with a 1994 conviction for criminal mischief.
Sherer was convicted in 1987 and sentenced to life in prison for multiple offenses from Tuscaloosa County including multiple counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, forgery. In Barbour County, he was convicted in 1995 of promoting prison contraband.
