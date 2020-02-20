Two Eufaula men currently serving out sentences at the Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs went before the before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles last week in hopes of being paroled.
Joseph Norman Sherer Jr. went before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Feb. 11, but was denied an early release. He was convicted in 1987 and sentenced to life in prison for multiple offenses from Tuscaloosa County including multiple counts of burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, and forgery. In Barbour County, Sherer was convicted in 1995 of promoting prison contraband.
Daniel James Oliver went before the state parole board on Feb. 13 and was denied parole.
Oliver is serving a life sentence for convictions on two cases of assaults and two convictions for theft of property in Barbour County. He has served 17 years and eight months of the life sentence. He was also convicted in 2002 of two counts of theft of property, and was convicted in 2003 of two counts of second-degree assault. In 2004, he was convicted in Henry County of third-degree escape. Oliver was out of prison early for a 1997 assault conviction in Dale County when he committed the two assaults in Barbour County. He had been sentenced in 1997 to 10 years for the Dale County assault and for another class B felony. He began his criminal career in Barbour County with a 1994 conviction for criminal mischief.
Both men are listed as violent offenders with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Another inmate at the Bullock Correctional Facility, Derrick Kentrell Walker went before the state parole board on Feb. 18. Walker has served almost 12 years of a 15 year sentence for burglary. He was sentenced June 17, 2009. He is listed as a violent offender with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Walker was also convicted of domestic violence in 2005.
The state parole board’s decision for Walker had not been released as of press time.
