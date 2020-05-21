AUBURN — Legendary former Auburn coach Pat Dye has been hospitalized with kidney issues and has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Wednesday night by CBS42 in Birmingham.
His family is asking for prayers.
He is being treated at East Alabama Medical Center, according to the On the Mark radio show. Dye has been a regular on the show.
A newsletter from Taccoa First United Methodist Church calling for prayers spread through social media on Wednesday evening. CBS42 reported it had confirmed through a family member that Dye has been hospitalized.
The 80-year-old Dye is an icon at Auburn, having coached the program through a legendary stretch from 1981-92. He guided the Tigers to a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons with four teams earning SEC titles.
Dye was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. The field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was named in his honor that same year.
Prior to coming to Auburn, Dye was a head coach at East Carolina and Wyoming.
A Blythe, Ga., native, he played collegiate football under the legendary Wallace Butts at Georgia and later spent time as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama of Paul “Bear” Bryant.
