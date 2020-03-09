A parole hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, for Derald Leonard Patterson at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has been postponed to a yet-to-be determined date.
Patterson was sentenced in 2007 in Barbour County to 20 years in prison after convictions for trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He has served almost 13 years, eight months of his sentence.
