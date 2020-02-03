One of Eufaula’s most recognized dogs, Izzy, celebrated its 11th birthday Friday at The Glover Agency as gusts enjoyed cake at the “Pawty.” Here, Eric Glover cuts a piece of cake for guest Dennis Shelley while Izzy watches.
PHOTOS BY KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE
Some of the treats awaiting guests for Izzy’s birthday “Pawty.”
Izzy enjoyed relaxing on the floor while guests helped themselves, including Christan Ludlam (background).
