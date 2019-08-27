Personnel actions approved during the Aug. 12 meeting of the Barbour County Board of Education included rescinding the employment of Daniel Wych as the Physical Education Teacher at the Barbour County Intermediate School, effective Aug. 1.
Other personnel actions that were approved were:
New hires:
>> Shane Smith, Physical Education Teacher, BCIS, effective retroactively to Aug. 1. for the 2019-2020 school year;
>> Wonderan Davis, Seventh and Eighth Grade History Teacher, BCHS, effective Aug. 9 for 2019-2020 school year;
>> Muranda Hollis, Secretary, BCIS, effective Aug. 8 for 2019-2020 school year;
>> Tammy Ortego, Second Grade Teacher, BCIS, effective Aug. 12 for 2019-2020 school year;
>> Ginny Dion, Third Grade Teacher, BCIS, effective Aug. 12 for 2019-2020 school year;
>> Cedric Murry, Access Lab Facilitator, BCHS, effective July 31, for 2019-2020 school year;
>> John Jones Jr., Alternative School/ISS Manager, Barbour County Schools, effective Aug. 13, for 2019-2020 school year.
Rescind of supplements named:
>> Megan Yarbrough, Interim Assistant Cheerleader Coach, effective Aug. 12;
>> Jim Bush, Seventh and Eighth grade Girls Assistant Basketball Coach, effective Aug. 12.
Supplements named, effective for the 2019-2020 school year:
>> KeUndra Dudley, Assistant Head Coach Varsity Girls Basketball;
>> Darius Muse, Head Coach Varsity Girls Basketball;
>> Thalia Toles, Assistant Cheerleader Coach;
>> John Jones Jr., Seventh and Eighth grade Head Girls Basketball Coach;
>> Cedric Murray, Seventh and Eighth Grade Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Seventh and Eighth Grade Assistant Girls Basketball Coach.
