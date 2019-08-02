The Barbour County Board of Education held a special called board meeting on Tuesday, July 30 to approve a bid, a contract and personnel actions for the High School, Intermediate School, Primary School and county school departments.
The county school board approved a contract bid for IT services and a Special Education Services contract with R.A. Babcock and Associates for Behavioral Aide Analyst before moving on to a long list of personnel actions for the school system.
Resignations approved during the meeting included: Michelle Banks, Community Engagement Facilitator/School Counselor, Barbour County Schools, effective July 11; Brittany Cullins, Access Lab Facilitator, BCHS, effective July 15; Bridney Love, 5 th Grade Teacher, Barbour County Intermediate School, effective July 31; Sawaski Jackson, Band Director, BCHS, effective July 22; Charles Ogletree, Science Teacher, BCHS, effective July 10; Chasity Smith, Secretary, BCIS, effective July 11; Larry Smith, Bus Driver, Mechanic, BCS, effective July 31; Lillian Thompson, Child Nutrition Program Worker, BCIS, effective July 11; Kerri Taylor, Special Education Teacher/Behavior Intervention Specialist, BCS, effective July 24; Kathryn Griffin, 4 th Grade Teacher, BCIS, effective July 25; Kayla Crenshaw, Special Education Teacher, BCHS, effective July 29; Christopher Reynolds, Physical Education Teacher, BCIS, effective July 29; and Chastity Etheridge, 2 nd Grade Teacher, BCIS, effective July 29.
New hires approved that will be effective for the 2019-2020 school year included Destin Tyler Green as a 4th Grade Teacher at the Intermediate School; Darus Muse, P.E. teacher, BCPS; Darrell Denese Adams, Counselor & Parent/Community Engagement Facilitator, BCPS & BCHS; Queenesta Farrow, Child Nutrition Program Worker, BCPS; Jennifer Sitz, Bus Driver, BCS; Daniel Wych, interim Physical Education Teacher, BCIS; Angela Magee, 1st Grade Teacher, BCPS; Louise Gibson, Interim, part-time Library Media Specialist, BCPS; Vajarious Williams, interim Mechanic Helper; Christopher Martin, 11th & 12th Grade History Teacher, BCHS; Jamie Garrett, 11th & 12th Grade Math Teacher, BCHS; Trudy Duncan, Special Education Collaborative Teacher, BCHS; and Cornandis Artez Jones, 7th & 8th Grade Science Teacher, BCHS.
Part-time personnel approved were Gwen Jackson, as a Pre-3 Teacher at the Primary School; Joeretha Lawrence, Pre-3 Teacher Aide, BCPS; Teresa Thornton, Aide, 6 hour position, BCHS; LaTay Person, Behavioral Aide, BCIS; and Willie Rumph, Bus Aide, BCS.
Both Vincent Cox, a 4th grade teacher at the Intermediate School, and Min Zhu, the 11th & 12th Grade Math Teacher at the High School, had their employment rescinded by the county school board.
Two county school employees were transferred to alternate positions in the school system effective with the 2019-2020 school year. Angela Foster will transfer from being a Child Nutrition Program Worker at BCPS to being a Child Nutrition Program Worker at BCIS; Genesia Harvey will transfer from the 7th and 8 th Grade Math Teacher at the BCHS to the 9th and 10 th Grade Math Teacher at the high school.
A leave of absence was granted to Nina Strong, a 1 st Grade Teacher, as Family Medical Leave, effective July 31 through Aug. 14.
Several previously awarded supplemental positions were rescinded during the meeting, including Rodney Lewis as the Head Football Coach (Varsity), Boys Basketball Assistant Coach (Varsity), Girls Basketball Head Coach (Varsity) and 7 th and 8th grade assistant Football Coach, effective June 30; Brittany Cullins, Girls Basketball Assistant Coach (Varisty), effective July 15; and Brad Knighten, 7 th and 8 h grade Boys Assistant Basketball Coach and 7 th and 8th Grade Girls Basketball Head Coach, effective June 30
New school personnel named to supplement positions for the 2019-2020 school year were Christopher Martin as the Head Varsity Football Coach; Stevie Fryer, Varsity Assistant Coach Football and 7th and 8th Grade Assistant Football Coach; KeUndra Dudley, Interim Assistant Head Coach Varsity Girls Basketball; Megan Yarbrough, Interim Assistant Cheerleader Coach; and Darius Muse, Interim Head Coach Varsity Girls Basketball.
