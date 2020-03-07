pet photo

Looking for a fun little tabby? Well, we have the cat for you. Hendrix caught a ride with one of employees to the SOS Animal Shelter one day. Mind you, we were actually dropping dogs off for vetting and were pretty surprised when we heard “Meow!” When our driver went to inspect where the noise was coming from, they found Hendrix and Farris scared in the bushes. Of course we scooped them up and brought both kittens to the shelter. Farris has found his furever home, but Hendrix is still with us. Hendrix is 8 months of age, adores human interaction and loves other cats. Stop in and meet Hendrix today.
