Gonzo’s time was running out at a local kill shelter, so when we had a open kennel we jumped on getting this boy off death row. Gonzo was heartworm positive, so they offered to work with us. They got him in for treatment and, once he received treatment, he came to us to recover. Gonzo finished up with his vetting this week and is ready to find a active family to run and play with. Gonzo is 2-3 years of age and does great with kids and other dogs. If you would like to be Gonzo’s furever family, stop by SOS Animal Shelter and fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire. So many people worked hard getting this pup a second chance, let’s give him the happy ending he deserves.
