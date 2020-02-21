Name: Alyssa Finney
School: Eufaula High School
Age: 16
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Hartzog
Favorite Class: AP Biology
Favorite Sport/Activity: Photography
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Music: Rock
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I take photography and skateboard.”
Who is your role model and why? “My Dad because of how strong and caring he is.”
Future Career: “I want to be a veterinarian or a professional photographer.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Winning Student of the Month.”
Family: Siblings, Father, David Finney; sister, Gracie Finney.
