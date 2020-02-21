student photo

Alyssa Finney

 Eufaula City Schools

Name: Alyssa Finney

School: Eufaula High School

Age: 16

Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Hartzog

Favorite Class: AP Biology

Favorite Sport/Activity: Photography

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Music: Rock

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I take photography and skateboard.”

Who is your role model and why? “My Dad because of how strong and caring he is.”

Future Career: “I want to be a veterinarian or a professional photographer.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Winning Student of the Month.”

Family: Siblings, Father, David Finney; sister, Gracie Finney.

