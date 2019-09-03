AUBURN -- Alabama 4-H recently announced the 2019 4-H Volunteers of the Year at a recognition and awards program during 4-H Competitive Events Day at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.
As the youth development and education program of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, 4-H helps foster skills in Alabama’s young people. The success of county and state programs is largely dependent on support from volunteers.
“This year’s seven regional 4-H Volunteers of the Year were selected by the 4-H staff in their region and represent the best of our outstanding 4-H volunteers,” said Nancy Alexander, Alabama 4-H Extension specialist. “Their 4-H stories demonstrate how they each go above and beyond the call of duty to make an impact in their clubs and county.”
During the last club year, more than 8,930 volunteers assisted local 4-H clubs. In addition, the volunteers contributed 165,701 hours to 4-H programs, valued at $4.2 million or an estimated 82 full-time employees.
These 4-H volunteers guide members in becoming productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders and successful lifelong learners.
Alexander also said they serve as 4-H’s best advisors for what programs are needed in local communities and how to leverage local resources for the greatest impact.
2019 4-H Volunteers of the Year
The following 4-H volunteers were recognized:
* Lorena Ponce, Barbour County
* Cheryl Horton, Clarke County
* Brian Matthews, Lauderdale County
* Tessa Mayfield, Bibb County
* Kimberly Murray, Talladega County
* Amanda Newman, Pickens County
* Eric Watson, Cherokee County
These individuals were willing to share their time, talent, creativity and skills to help support the youth in their communities. They also worked cooperatively with families and Extension staff to provide a positive model of behavior for Alabama’s young people.
“Volunteers extend the reach of 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agents to provide life-changing opportunities for Alabama youth,” said Gary Lemme, Alabama Extension director. “Alabama 4-H provides life-changing lessons in a wide variety of program areas. Without volunteers, Alabama 4-H could not reach 178,000 youth. These volunteers are 4-H heroes who are making the best better.”
