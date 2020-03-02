A prescribed burn is planned for a section of the Lakepoint State Park campground in Eufaula in March, weather permitting. The burn is not expected to affect camping reservations.
Every effort will be made to ensure safety and proper smoke management during the burn. This project complies with a permit from the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Prescribed fire is an effective way to reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat, and maintain a healthy forest ecosystem. For more information about the benefits of prescribed fire, visit www.outdooralabama.com/wildlife-management-programs/prescribed-fire-alabama.
Learn more about Lakepoint State Park at www.alapark.com/parks/lakepoint-state-park.
The Alabama State Parks Division relies on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. To learn more about Alabama State Parks, visit www.alapark.com.
