Spectra Care Health Systems is partnering with Medical Center Barbour and the Eufaula Police Department in the Prescription of Love Drug Take Back on Feb. 13. This is not the first prescription drug take back the police department has held but it is the first time the trio have joined together to offer this program that helps keep prescription drugs out of the sewer treatment plants and the waterways when the medication is flushed down the toilet.
The event is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. and continue until noon at Medical Center Barbour.
The public can drop off expired and unwanted prescriptions, and over the counter medications, anonymously and will not be charged for the disposal of the items.
When medication is left during the take-back event, only the contents of the bottles have to be left, not the bottles themselves. This is how medications can be left and it remains anonymous as to who brought it.
Some might ask why bring in the medications and the answers are simple. It helps prevent accidental overdoses on medication that is no longer being used; it keeps drugs that are not properly disposed of out of the wrong hands; it de-clutters your medicine cabinet; and it is safer for the environment.
Every year, more than $230 billion worth of prescriptions that are prescribed to Americans are dumped down the toilet and make it through sewage treatment plants and into the waterways. When this happens, antibiotic waste becomes a big problem as is creates antibiotic resistant bacteria in fish living in the wild.
Birth control pills are especially bad to dispose of down the drain or in a toilet, because studies on the Gulf pipefish have shown that males exposed to estrogen in a lab for just 10 days start to develop some female traits. These male fish are shunned by the females of their breed, even though the altered males could still reproduce.
For more information, contact Justin Flowers or James Corbitt at 1-800-951-HELP (4357).
