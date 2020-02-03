Quitman County Middle School had the opportunity to go on a field trip to Stardust Skating Rink at Albany, Georgia. The students completed STEM lessons relating to reaction time, probability and engineering. They also had an opportunity to create their own design of a skating rink. After the STEM lessons, they had the rest of the afternoon to skate.
