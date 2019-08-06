Miss Eufaula, Karley Wortz, dropped off school supply donations to Ms. Guilford at Eufaula Elementary School. Wortz and the other Eufaula Queens collected these supplies at their brunch for the Peanut Queen contestants in July.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Miss Eufaula, Karley Wortz, dropped off school supply donations to Ms. Guilford at Eufaula Elementary School. Wortz and the other Eufaula Queens collected these supplies at their brunch for the Peanut Queen contestants in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.