More than 500 seventh through 12th grade youth from 41 counties gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia, for the Southwest District Project Achievement (DPA). Quitman County was represented by four youths in the performing arts, environmental science, fruits nuts and vegetables, and financial planning and consumer economics project areas.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
More than 100 individual project areas are available for youth to research and to present to a panel of experts in the field. In addition to their oral presentation, their portfolios showcase their activities throughout the year.
Among the seventh and eighth graders, or junior competitors, 108 winners will be selected from each project area within each of the four districts in Georgia. Among the ninth through 12th graders, or senior competitors, over 250 winners will continue on to compete at the state level. One winner from each of the 50 project areas will receive Master 4-H’er status at Georgia 4-H State Congress in Atlanta this summer.
» Lacey Price, 4th Place, Environmental Science
» Laney Price, Honorable Mention, Performing Arts Instrumental
» Kayla Starling, 4th Place, Financial Planning and Consumer Economics
» Natalie Morgan, 3rd Place, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your local Quitman County Extension office at 229-334-4303.
