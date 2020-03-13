The Quitman County School System will close Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27.
QCS will beon Spring Break March 30-April 3,. All scheduled school activities, including extracurricular activities, sports, practices and trips, are cancelled.
QCS will continue to provide instruction to our students using both print and digital resources from March 17-27.
