As of July, the Quitman County School District implemented new measures to ensure the safety of staff members and students. After more than a year of research, collaboration and planning, the Quitman County School District Police Department recently hired its first ever School Resource Officer, Chief Charles Davis. On July 25, Chief Davis met the smiling faces of students, parents and staff members.
Quitman County is very fortunate to have Chief Davis as their new SRO. He is both a native and current resident of Quitman County with more than 22 years of law enforcement experience.
“I am not only here to handle law enforcement-related matters, but I also serve as a mentor and educator,” Davis said. “My goal is to work with school leaders to ensure a positive and safe learning environment for Quitman County students.”
Since being on the job, Davis has made several positive connections with students and parents. The system has received positive feedback from students, staff and the community.
Quitman County Superintendent of Schools, Victoria Harris, shared the following statement:
“Quitman County School District is dedicated to educating every student in a safe and enriching learning environment. Establishing the police department and hiring the SRO was a proactive step for the safety our students. “
Quitman County School System is thankful for the support of the Quitman County Sheriff, Randolph County Sheriff, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
