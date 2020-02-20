Eufaula City Schools Director of Operations James Bailey said 17 rain day delays as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, had disrupted the original target date for the new Alternative Learning Center facility adjacent to Eufaula High School.
“We are about 87 percent done there,” Bailey told members of the board of education during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting. “We’re now targeting to be in the building by spring break.”
Bailey also noted that the upgrades of security systems at most campuses were complete.
Alabama Learning Center (ALVA) Interim Head of School Melissa Larson and Admiral Moorer Middle School Principal Brandon Kiser gave detailed updates on their school’s midyear status.
Eufaula ALVA has 2,892 students statewide — 1,049 in elementary, 1,004 in middle school and 839 in high school.
AMMS has had an increase of 280% of books checked out at its library from the previous year (2,053 to 732). The school also has an increase in English Learner (EL) students and Kiser is looking at adding a full-time teacher in that role for the next school year.
AMMS is projecting 640 students for the 2020-21 school year. It had 573 for the 2018-19 school year.
Colors were presented at the meeting by the Eufaula High JROTC.
Several student activity dates were approved:
The 2nd annual High School Choral Invitational Schwob Sound of Music will take place at Columbus State University on Tuesday, Feb. 25. EHS will be joined by Hardaway High, Heritage High and Kendrick High at the event.
EHS JROTC students will assist the primary and elementary students with flag detail on Feb. 26 and March 4.
The Special Olympics are scheduled for March 12 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Community Center. All Eufaula City Schools will participate, as well as Barbour County, Quitman County and Abbeville schools.
A group of Eufaula High School ninth graders will attend the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center in Columbus on April 17.
AMMS will have its Spring Formal Friday, March 13, at the school gym from 7-9 p.m. Admission will be $5 per student. Concessions will be sold. Only AMMS students may attend.
AMMS eighth grade students will walk to the Community Center March 6 to take the PSAT.
The AMMS Admirals Beat Drum Circle will visit the Eufaula Senior Center April 8 to perform.
The AMMS seventh grade life science class will visit the Wehle Nature Center in Midway March 10 and 11.
The AMMS sixth graders will travel to Alabama State University in Montgomery on March 10 for a talent search event.
Personnel actions approved by the board included:
Resignation, Certified: Michelle L. Banks, Counselor, Eufaula Primary School, effective Feb. 28; Lisa Burnham, Pre-K Teacher, Early Learning Center, effective May 22, retirement.
Resignation, Classified: Dennis Gibbs, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective Feb. 28.
Employment, Certified: Bethani Freeman, Art Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective Feb. 24.
Temporary / Part Time / Contract / Other: Lela Roberts, Homebound Services, as needed outside of regular work hours, not to exceed 4 hours per week, effective Feb. 10-July 31; Suzanne Bangert, National Board Certified Teacher Supplement, awarded by ALSDE.
Leave of Absence: Mandi Kyser, Eufaula High School, estimated Feb. 28-May 15.
