Barbour County’s two rain gauges with the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority are far greater so far in 2020 than during the first four months of 2019.
The Star Hill gauge has 30.88 inches so far in 2020, as opposed to just 12.60 during the same period last year. Its April reading showed 8.96 inches of rain, as opposed to 5.60 inches during April 2019.
The Texasville gauge has 20.36 inches during the first four months of 2020, as opposed to 11.00 inches during the same period of 2019. Its April reading was 3.08 inches, which is actually less than the 3.64 inches it received in April 2019.
