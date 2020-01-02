Both rain gauges in Barbour County had less rainfall totals in 2019 than the previous year.
The Texasville gauge at the East Fork of the Chocktawhatchee had 48.16 inches in 2018 and 44.20 in 2019.
The Star Hill gauge on Highway 239 South had 45.48 inches of rain in 2018, dropping to 41.04 in 2019.
December’s rain total was about the same for Star Hill during the same time the previous year, while Texasviille was actually higher in December 2019 at 7.48 to 5.96 during December 2018.
The rainfall totals are collected by the Choctawhachee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
