Star Hill’s rain gauge continues to lead Barbour County in year-to-date rain totals with 38.96 inches through the first six months of 2020, the most in the eight-county area of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority.
Troy is second at 38.12 inches.
Star Hill’s gauge is on State Road 239. Texasville’s gauge is on State Highway 131.
The June 2020 totals in Barbour County are as follows:
» Star Hill — 3.80
» Texasville — 2.64
The 2020 totals are as follows:
» Star Hill — 38.96
» Texasville — 25.56
