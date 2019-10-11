For a great cause
BILLY ANDREWS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Barbour County Relay for Life Pageant Queens recently raised money for the event. They were (front row, from left) Sponsorship Queen Adeline Brown, Tiny Miss Kelsey Burgett, Viewers Choice Grace Lynn Stewart, Little Miss Shelby Hughes, (back row) Baby Miss Kinsley Jackson, Sponsorship Queen Morgan Tasker, Toddler Miss Audrianna Solorio, Miss Taylor Swain, Teen Miss Aubrey Senn, Junior Miss Mckenzie Byrd, and Petite Miss Maddie Parmer.

