The skeletal remains of an adult have been located in Eufaula.
Eufaula Police responded to an area just southwest of downtown Eufaula to investigate possible human remains found by a citizen. The decomposed skeletal remains were determined to be that of an adult. Coroner Chip Chapman responded to the scene and took possession of the remains for an autopsy. Evidence suggests a possible identity; however, a positive identification will be made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The finding is not related to the Aniah Blanchard missing person case in Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.