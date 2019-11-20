Remains found

The skeletal remains of an adult have been located in Eufaula.

Eufaula Police responded to an area just southwest of downtown Eufaula to investigate possible human remains found by a citizen. The decomposed skeletal remains were determined to be that of an adult. Coroner Chip Chapman responded to the scene and took possession of the remains for an autopsy. Evidence suggests a possible identity; however, a positive identification will be made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The finding is not related to the Aniah Blanchard missing person case in Auburn.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments