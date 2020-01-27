From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoFeb. 1, 1960 — Rev. J.O. Ellisor Jr. is elected president of the Eufaula Ministerial Association.
Jan. 30, 1960 — Mrs. George Little of Eufaula is elected to the board of directors for the Alabama Society of Crippled Children and Adults.
55 Years AgoFeb. 1, 1965 — Buddy Nix, the former athletic director at Anniston High School, is named the new Eufaula High School head football coach, replacing retired Bill Buchanan. Nix will go 8-11-1 in two seasons with the Tigers.
50 Years AgoJan. 21, 1970 — Mike Griffith scores 25 points as Eufaula edges the Columbus Blue Devils, 59-57.
Jan. 27, 1970 — Ricky Ward scores 37 points as Georgetown beats Fort Gaines, 82-62.
35 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1985 — Wes Giles and Mark Bedsole score 13 points each as Lakeside tops Dixie Academy, 48-36.
