Jan. 29, 1970 – Mrs. Dick Lingo, general publicity and co-chairman of the Eufaula Pilgrimage, Mrs. John Hagood and Mrs. W.R. Patrick, antique show councilwoman, look at the sign promoting the upcoming Tour of Historical Homes at the Pilgrimage.

 Eufaula Tribune file photo

Eufaula Tribune file photo/

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years AgoFeb. 1, 1960 — Rev. J.O. Ellisor Jr. is elected president of the Eufaula Ministerial Association.

Jan. 30, 1960 — Mrs. George Little of Eufaula is elected to the board of directors for the Alabama Society of Crippled Children and Adults.

55 Years AgoFeb. 1, 1965 — Buddy Nix, the former athletic director at Anniston High School, is named the new Eufaula High School head football coach, replacing retired Bill Buchanan. Nix will go 8-11-1 in two seasons with the Tigers.

50 Years AgoJan. 21, 1970 — Mike Griffith scores 25 points as Eufaula edges the Columbus Blue Devils, 59-57.

Jan. 27, 1970 — Ricky Ward scores 37 points as Georgetown beats Fort Gaines, 82-62.

35 Years Ago

Jan. 29, 1985 — Wes Giles and Mark Bedsole score 13 points each as Lakeside tops Dixie Academy, 48-36.

