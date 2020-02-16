From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years AgoFeb. 19, 1960 — James Booth breaks a Eufaula High School scoring record as well as a Confederate Conference mark with 60 points in a game against Enterprise. The old conference record was held by Tallassee’s Curtis O’Daniel. The former EHS record was held by Tommy Hart with 54 in 1955. Booth, who went on to play at Alabama, made 23 field goals and 14 free throws against Enterprise. His previous high was 34. The 6-foot, 11-inch center played for Coach Jack Powell at Eufaula.
55 Years AgoFeb. 22, 1965 — Frances House is elected Quitman County Tax Collector.
50 Years AgoFeb. 19, 1970 — Specialist 4 Ardell Sylvester Jr., of Eufaula receives the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 4th Infantry Division near Pleiku, Vietnam. He earned the honor for meritorious service as a rifleman in Company B 2nd Battalion of the division’s 8th Infantry.
30 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1980 — Lakeside routs Abbeville Christian, 61-22, with Wayne Proffitt leading the Chiefs in scoring with 14 points.
