From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years AgoJune 28, 1960 — Denzil W. Jones is installed as the Eufaula Lions Club president.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1970 — Admiral Thomas H. Moorer of Eufaula is confirmed as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
45 Years AgoJune 21, 1975 — Dave Cole wins the Eufaula Bassmasters fishing tournament.
June 24, 1975 — Eufaula High School’s 6-foot, 6-inch forward Sam Hamrick signs a basketball letter-of-intent with Georgia Southern.
