From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
60 Years AgoJune 1, 1960 — Jimmy Clark of Eufaula is awarded the Cowikee Mills Scholarship to Auburn University.
June 1, 1960 — 1st Lt. Henry Gray assumes command of the Eufaula National Guard, Company E.
June 5, 1960 — O.B. “Buddy” Carter Jr. wins the Eufaula Country Club Invitational, beating Columbus’ A.L. Delvin and the previous year’s winner, R.L. Taylor of Eufaula, for the title.
55 Years AgoJune 4, 1965 — Eufaula’s Joanne Hester Rigby and Lana Silverthorne are among the honor graduates at Troy State College.
50 Years AgoMay 31, 1970 — William Thompson hauls in an 11.6-pound bass to win the grand champion fish during the Alabama Freshwater Rodeo on Lake Eufaula. The fish weighed 12.6 pounds a day before but had toi be re-weighed the following day and was a pound lighter. Headland angler Kenneth Carraway, 23, drowns during the tournament. Carraway and his brother were thrown from their boat after hitting a stump. His brother survived.
June 2, 1970 — Barbour County George C. Wallace and Jere Beasley win the Democratic nominees for Governor and Lt. Governor.
45 Years Ago
June 2, 1975 — The Marion Fish Hatchery releases 45,000 hybrid bass fingerlings in Lake Eufaula.
40 Years Ago
May 31, 1980 — Eufaula High School basketball coach Butch Stafford is given a send-off at the EHS gym before he leaves for a new post he’s taken in Indiana.
